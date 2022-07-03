Gordie's Honest Admission On Struggling Titans

Triple M's and former star Gorden Tallis has called for some of the Titans' criticism to land on him, with the club mired in a form slump and sitting on the bottom of the ladder.

Tallis' comments come as reports continue to claim that coach Justin Holbrook will be moved on by the end of the season at the latest.

The former Broncos star is currently an ambassador with the club.

"I'm part of the problem, not the solution here," he told Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

