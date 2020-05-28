Gordie Tallis Admits His Road Trip To Sydney With Kevvie Walters Almost Ended In Disaster

Footy is officially back, but not without some pretty significant changes for the players and the commentators.

Triple M NRL's Gordie Tallis was back on duty for Fox Sports last night and, knowing Queensland coach and former teammate Kevin Walters would also need to travel to Sydney for the Broncos V Eels game, he proposed the pair err on the side of caution and drive, rather than fly.

It almost, the Raging Bull told Triple M's The Big Breakfast, ended in disaster.

"There's a light flashing in font of Kevvie, and the car is screaming at him!" Gordie revealed.

Listen below:

While disaster was averted for Gordie and Kevvie, the same couldn't be said for the Brisbane Broncos, who lost to Parramatta 34 - 6.

But the team are still getting used to changes to the game, Gordie explained, telling Triple M that he thinks Brisbane "will be back there again".

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody; listen live from 5.30am weekdays or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.