Gordie Tallis Discusses The Possibility Of Reece Walsh Making His QLD Origin Debut In Game II

After just six games and following the 44-point demolition in Origin 1, 18-year-old Reece Walsh has shot into contention to make his debut for Queensland.

On Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, Queensland legend Gorden Tallis discussed the possibility of Walsh coming into the Maroons side.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a wider chat around Origin 1 including should the Blues make any changes to their winning squad; hear the full chat below.