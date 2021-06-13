Gordie Tallis Discusses The Possibility Of Reece Walsh Making His QLD Origin Debut In Game II

- NRL NewsGordie Tallis Discusses The Possibility Of Reece Walsh Making His QLD Origin Debut In Game II
After just six games and following the 44-point demolition in Origin 1, 18-year-old Reece Walsh has shot into contention to make his debut for Queensland.
On Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, Queensland legend Gorden Tallis discussed the possibility of Walsh coming into the Maroons side.
This was part of a wider chat around Origin 1 including should the Blues make any changes to their winning squad; hear the full chat below.