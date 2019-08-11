Gordie Tallis Has Slammed The Use Of 'Foul Play' On The Footy Field

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has slammed the use of foul play on the footy field after a slate of incidents this season.

Gordie does admit frustration plays it part, referring to David Klemmer's forearm to the face of Eels' enforcer Manu Ma'u.

But when an opponent is constantly beating you to the punch, that's when foul play kicks in.

"That's why the eye gouge is so stupid, it's the lowest act but it's when you don't have enough ability in yourself to beat the guy in front of you," Tallis told Triple M Sunday NRL.

