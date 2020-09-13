Gordie Tallis Reckons Sam Burgess Is The Most Important Part Of The South Sydney Rabbitohs

Triple M's Gorden Tallis reckons Sam Burgess is almost the most important part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs organisation.

Even in retirement Burgess' leadership, which Gordie likened to Alfie Langer, is a key aspect of the Rabbitohs resurgence in the 2020 season.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.