Gordie Tallis Reveals The Role He Played In Getting David Fifita To The Titans From The Broncos

Gorden Tallis is a Brisbane Broncos legend.

He won Premierships, was captain of the club and was inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame for his illustrious playing career at the Broncos.

But, Gordie also played a huge role in prying away one of the Broncos' hottest prospects, David Fifita.

On Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, Gordie recalled the conversation he had with Fifita on Thursday.

LISTEN HERE: