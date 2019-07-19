Gordie Tallis Reveals The Secret To Bill Harrigan's Whistle Blowing Technique

Belinda Sharpe made her debut as the first female NRL referee last night, earning high praise from footy great Johnathan Thurston in the process.

And JT wasn't the only one impressed with Sharpe's performance; both Marto and Gorden Tallis were quick to point out how "crisp" her whistle blowing technique is.

The conversation prompted Gordie to reveal a little-known fact about how referees practice their whistling, as told to him by the former head of refereeing for the NRL, Triple M's Bill Harrigan.

Whistling aside, Gordie once again weighed in on the Kevvie Walters/ Gold Coast Titans story; as the week continues, so too do the rumours that Queensland coach is holding out for an invitation to join the Titans.

"I think Kevvie now realises that every time a job comes up, his name gets thrown up, and he doesn't often go for them," Gordie said on The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody.

