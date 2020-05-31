Gordie Tallis Says Dragons Players Need To Have A "Hard Look At Themselves" Following Ugly Loss

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has slammed the St George Illawarra Dragons following their ugly loss to the Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

The Dragons remain winless in 2020, with calls for coach Paul McGregor to be sacked.

Tallis, however, had a different perspective.

"It was a great performance by the Warriors, I think they completed at 96% but you've got to get into a battle with them," Gordie told Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

"We talk about the coaches, I always said it no one walks off and says how good was that game plan, you've got to want it yourself deep down.

"You're getting paid to play footy and i think some of those Dragons players need to have a hard look at themselves."