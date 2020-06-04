Gordie Tallis Tears Into The Broncos: "The Recruiter Used To Be A Glassy At The Club!"

Gorden Tallis has launched a scathing attack on the Brisbane Broncos after they lost 59 - 0 to the Roosters, the biggest loss in the club's history.

The former Brisbane legend was at pains to point out that it's not the players he blames for the poor performance, but took aim at coach Anthony Seibold, player manager Isaac Moses and even the recruiting manager in a blistering rant.

Gordie also admitted that while he normally has an answer for what needs to be improved, he's now at a loss for how to fix his beloved club.

"I feel sorry for the players," he said.

