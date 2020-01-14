Gordon Ramsay Volunteered At Foodbank To Help Those Affected By Bushfires

There's been plenty of incredible gestures to help those affected by the disastrous bushfires in Australia, and Gordon Ramsay has certainly added himself to the list.

Ramsay - who is in Melbourne - volunteered at Foodbank Victoria, posting a series of photos on social media.

"Thank you to the amazing volunteers at the @foodbankvictoria for helping all those affected by the Bushfires," he wrote on Instagram.

"So incredible to spend time with you today Gx."

Foodbank Victoria also posted saying the staff at Foodbank were "treated to a surprise".

"They have packed more than 3,000 hampers which are being distributed to bushfire affected communities around the state," they wrote on Facebook.