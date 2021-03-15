Gordy Skateboards From Melbourne To Cairns And Joins Jay & Dave Live In The Studio!

Gordy is currently on a solo mission from Melbourne - Cairns along the entire East Coast of Australia via skateboard! in efforts to raise money to build Laos their first ever SKATEPARK.

Laos is situated between Myanmar, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. Predominantly a Buddhist Country, With its largest export being rice, It has beautiful green mountainous landscape, spicy food, humble people, and a diverse culture. It is the only country in the whole of South East Asia that still ceases to have a skatepark.

Donate Here