Gosford House Totally Destroyed In Suspicious Inferno Overnight

Police are trying to find the cause of a blaze in North Gosford that left an abandoned house completely destroyed.

Emergency services were called to the Hills Street property around 1am to find it totally engulfed in flames.

The building which was due to be demolished, was known to be frequented by squatters, however police say no one was inside at the time.

Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander, Chris Bishop says due to the state of the building investigations couldn't commence until this morning.

While the intensity of the fire caused minor damage to the windows of a nearby block of units.