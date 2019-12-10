Got A Mate In Perth With Talent To Burn? Let's Make Them Famous!
AGT returns with auditions in Perth
So Perth. We all know just how bloody good this city is at stuff, but now it's time to show the world. Australia's Got Talent has announced that they're looking for talented #Perth people to rock their world when they're here in January for the producer auditions.
The show is confirmed for a 2020 season and as such, they're travelling all over the countryside, meaning they'll be here next month.
If you're keen, all you have to do is shoot a quick video of your said talent and send it along with the application form via their website.
Let's do it #Perth!