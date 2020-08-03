GOTAFE GVL Juniors Season Cancelled

During the current pandemic the GOTAFE Goulburn Valley League's number one priority has been the health and wellbeing of everyone involved in the sport.

The GVL board met yesterday to review the future of the competition for 2020.

They made the decision to cancel the GVL Juniors season based on advice they were given and their concerns for the wider community.

GVL Board Chairman David Roff said they have been monitoring the situation very closely.

"The board has tried everything we could to facilitate a competition for out juniors, with the assistance of our clubs, but this is now not possible," Mr. Roff said.

League Operations Manager Josephine Spencer said they will continue to support the clubs and begin planning for the 2021 season.

