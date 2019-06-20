GOTAFE'S CEO Travis Heeney To Participate In Vinnies CEO Sleepout Tonight

GOTAFE'S CEO, Travis Heeney, will be participating in the 2019 Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Melbourne tonight, June 20 to raise funds and awareness for members of our communities experiencing poverty and homelessness.

This annual event, which will see more than 80 executives sleeping outdoors on a piece of cardboard, raises funds to assist the St Vincent de Paul Society with projects aimed at empowering vulnerable people.

You can help Travis raise funds for the St Vincent de Paul Society to support Australians in need by heading to:

https://www.ceosleepout.org.au/fundraisers/travisheeney/melbourne

