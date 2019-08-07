Goulburn Valley Speedway Dates Have Finally Been Set!

Goulburn Valley Auto Club has set a date for the races at Rushworth Speedway!

Commencing Saturday, October 19th 2019, there will be 10 separate events and a two day meeting over the long weekend, which will run until May 2020.

This year, The G.V.A.C executive committee have made some serious changes. One of these changes is gate prices, with adult gate entry now $20 per person.

In preparation for the races, some serious work has been done on the Rushworth Speedway Complex Dams, in an attempt to enlarge their capacity for water storage over the race season.

Local classes are returning to Rushworth, with GV open Sedans suddenly more popular than usual.Ladies seem to be running the show of late with GV ladies dishing up some decent lap times, laying out some serious competition for the boys.

The GV juniors is still the perfect training ground for younger drivers, with last ears juniors moving up the ranks to seniors and delivering multiple top three finishes across the state.

Super Sedans are expected to again feature, along side the G.V.A.C.'s local sedan event and the Paul Benton Memorial.

Here is the full list of race dates:

19th - October 2019

9th - November 2019

7th - December 2019

11th - January 2020

22nd - February 2020

7th - March 2020

4th - April 2020

25th - April 2020

9th - May 2020

23rd - May 2020

So save the dates and get ready for the best race season yet!