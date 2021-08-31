Tasmania’s horse and dog racing industry will soon be under investigation.

The Tasmanian government announced on Tuesday that they would review the Racing Regulation Act of 2004.

The investigation will be focusing on three main codes, thoroughbred, harness, and greyhounds, with an aim to enhance integrity functions and focus on animal welfare.

Government announces investigation into Tassie's horse and dog racing

Jane Howlett Minister for Racing is encouraging racing community members to work with the independent expert when the review is undertaken.

“This review will be an important step to ensure that the governance and integrity model in Tasmania is effective in delivering probity and integrity with appropriate education, compliance and enforcement functions that are easily understood by participants and the community.”

Coalition for the Protection of Geryhound’s Dennis Anderson says Tasmania is behind the rest of the country.

“Queensland, Victoria, and NSW all had government inquiries into the industry, all of them made recommendations on how to improve the industry, and perhaps the Tasmanian government is just catching up.”

The government's announcement comes days after the death of a greyhound at a Hobart race.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.