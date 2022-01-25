Government Reveals Back To School Plan As 15 Cases Emerge

Premier Mark McGowan has unveiled a return-to-school plan for the state, as 15 new infections were recorded on Tuesday.

Primary students will not be required to wear a face mask, unless case numbers see a drastic increase.

“We retain the capacity to boost measures in the event of a large scale outbreak,” McGowan said.

However, both staff and students in secondary learning will need to wear masks, applying for those in Perth, Peel and the South-West.

Under the plan, the Education Department will address a ventilation strategy.

Classroom windows and air-con systems have been assessed by workers over the holiday period.

Back-up teachers are on standby if any vacancies (relating to infections or vaccination) open up.

The unveiling comes as the state records 15 new local infections, 13 of whom are linked to known cases.

The Premier again urges anyone with symptoms to go and get tested immediately.

As it stands, two people are in hospital and one in ICU.

McGowan said more than 9,000 tests were conducted on Monday, and would like that number to increase to help reduce the spread.

