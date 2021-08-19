Government To Fund Skills Program For Learner Drivers

Drivers learning on WA roads will benefit from a state government boost, involving a 12-month program to engage and help youth prepare to enter the roads.

A cash injection was backed by the McGowan government, improving support for young drivers following the recent Skills Summit.

A total of $4.9million will go toward a 12-month program that encourages road safety.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti says it will help those struggling to gain their licence, especially in regional areas.

"At the skills summit, we will discuss the need for drivers licences. In particular in regional WA, there are barriers for many people throughout WA to get a driver's licence. Those issues are far more significant in remote communities."

The State Government aim to introduce initiatives as a way of helping disadvantaged learner drivers obtain a licence - a significant barrier to employment for many across WA.

