Government To Reinstate $750 Covid Support Payments

Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the reinstatement of $750 support payments for casual workers until September 30.

The decision follows increased backlash over the payments being cut and a recent national cabinet meeting.

The scheme will enable casual workers who have tested positive to the virus a $750 payment to cover sick leave without pay.

The payments will also cover workers who are forced to stay home and care for those with a disability or children under the age of 16.

Mr Albanese said that the payments will ensure Australians are not losing income as a result of the virus.

"I want to make sure that people aren't left behind, that vulnerable people are looked after and that no-one is faced with the unenviable choice of not being able to isolate properly without losing an income and without being put in a situation that is very difficult," - Anthony Albanese

The reinstatement of the payments follows significant backlash from Australians after the payments were cut last month.

The payments were cut despite warnings from health experts that the new and more contagious variants were likely to cause another outbreak.

The reinstatement of the scheme is set to cost the government approximately $780 million with the cost to be split between states and the Commonwealth.

