Gower Calls For Koroisau To Start

Craig Gower has called on Ivan Cleary to start Api Koroisau in the NRL Grand Final tomorrow night.

For the past two weeks, Koroisau was initially named to start at hooker but was moved to the bench an hour before kick-off, with Mitch Kenny being promoted to the starting side.

Koroisau has once again been named to start at hooker, but Gower fears that if he drops back to the bench, then that will give the Eels defenders a higher chance to shut down Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

“I don’t like it, last week Penrith lacked a bit of direction out there,” Gower said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“It also gives the defence more time to get to Nathan and other attacking players.”

“Api is just so deceiving out of there, they don’t know what he’s going to do."

