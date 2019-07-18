GPC Opens Apprentice & Trainee Intake for 2020

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) has opened applications for its highly successful Apprentice & Traineeship Program.

After celebrating record tonnages through its three port precincts in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg, GPC is offering new apprenticeships in the disciplines of: electrical fitter mechanic, mechanical fitter, diesel fitting, horticulture (parks and gardens) and industrial blasting.

GPC is also offering a traineeship in computer aided drafting.

Last year more than 700 applications were received, reflecting the strong interest in trade training and careers at GPC. Learning first-hand from our highly qualified trades people is a key feature of the much sought after program.

Acting CEO Craig Walker encouraged applicants from each of GPC’s operating regions – Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg – to apply.

“Over the past 10 years more than 130 people have successfully completed their training with us, and we are very proud of this,” Mr Walker said.

First year Mechanical Fitting Apprentice, Nathan Mafrici, said his transition as a mature aged apprentice has been seamless, presenting opportunities to learn not only at TAFE but hands on around the terminal as well.

“After working in industry for over 10 years, starting as an apprentice was a bit daunting, but I’ve been fortunate to walk into a team of people that are masters of their craft and are happy to teach their trade to anyone no matter their age,” Mr Mafrici said.

“Whether your young or young at heart, I encourage everyone to apply for the program, this position has opened many new opportunities for me and I’ve been exposed to some really robust work.

“From breakdowns to shutdowns, or just your regular maintenance, there is always a variety and I’ve been able to really start fine tuning my skills.”

Fellow first year, Parklands Gardener Apprentice, Jacqueline Perryer was keen to apply for the program after hearing about the camaraderie that came with working at GPC.

“I heard about the great team environment that was fostered at GPC and really wanted to be a part of it,” Miss Perryer said.

GPC’s 2018 Apprentice of the year, fourth year Parklands Gardener Apprentice, Gemma Cusack, has enjoyed her time at GPC saying the diversity of work and great team environment has allowed her to thrive during her apprenticeship.

“GPC has a great reputation in our community for our amazing parklands, friendly team environment and a fantastic training program, so I knew I wanted to work here,” Miss Cusack said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at GPC, especially in the Parks and Gardens team, I’ve been exposed to all facets of the operations from the terminal to the parklands.

“For anyone that is interested I highly recommend that you apply for the 2020 intake, there is so much on offer here.”

Assistant Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the program was an important outlet for training and building career options for young workers in the regions.

“More than 207,000 jobs have been created under the Palaszczuk Government and it’s training programs like this that will continue to boost the skills of Queensland workers, particularly in the regions,” Mr Butcher said.

“It’s great to hear stories of how apprentices like Nathan, Jacqueline and Gemma have learned and benefitted from their training with GPC, an experience that will set them up for the next step in their chosen careers.”

For further information on the program visit www.gpcl.com.au/careers/apprenticeships-and-traineeships.

Tips for applying:

- Ensure all your school results, qualifications and tickets are added to your application

- Answer all the key section criteria questions from the advertisement

- Provide two references, e.g. family friend, sporting coach, manager, supervisor, school teacher