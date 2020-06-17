Grab Your Popcorn: Reading Cinemas Bundy Is Reopening

The wait is FINALLY over!

Article heading image for Grab Your Popcorn: Reading Cinemas Bundy Is Reopening

At long last, we can finally enjoy a movie-quality choc top and popcorn at the cinemas again.

After a COVID-hiatus that made us cry into our sad, store-bought soft drinks, Reading Cinemas Bundaberg reopen their doors to movie goers tomorrow.

So what's on the reel, you ask?

Will they stick with the flicks meant to see the light of day before COVID?

Or will there be something new entirely?

Woz, our resident Movie Man, fills us in:

Save time and book your tickets the easy way - ONLINE! - on the Reading Cinemas website.

See you at the movies!

17 June 2020

