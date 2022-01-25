Grace Tame Seen Intentionally Bombing Photos With Prime Minister

Australian of the year Grace Tame has been captured on camera snubbing Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Canberra.

Grace Tame is getting ready to pass the torch and title of Australian of the Year over to the new recipient in an official ceremony tomorrow.

In photographs taken by the media today, Tame has been captured shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister welcomed this year’s nominees along with Tame and her partner to The Lodge and took time to pose for photographs.

In the images, Tame appears to deliberately bomb the photographs as the Prime Minister dons a wide smile for the cameras.

The photographs along with video footage of the awkward interaction has since gone viral.

Many influential names have commented on the viral photographs including former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd who backed Tame’s behaviour at the meet and greet after Mr Morrison “deliberately froze her out of policy processes”.

