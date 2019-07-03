Gracemere Just Got A Brand New Playground!

Awesome news for families in the Gracemere area!

Thanks to the Rockhampton Regional Council, Conaghan Park just got a brand new playground complete with ALL of your favourite equipment.

Incentivising kids to get outside and make the most of the school holidays, the new playground sports a climbing net, track ride and a magnificent tower with an attached slide, as well as a spinner which you can attempt lying down, sitting or standing.

And what's a playground without a fancy swing set??

Thankfully, the Council made sure to include your standard swing, a 'You & Me' swing for parents and their kids to use together and a birds nest swing which means children with all abilities can have a go!

If your kids are more into getting their hands dirty, there are two diggers in a sandpit and a motorcycle seesaw so the kiddies can work on their co-ordination abilities.

The Council allocated a generous $100,000 to the development which is sure to get the community outdoors these holidays! So grab the kids and head on down!