Grafton Man Dies After Being Charged At By Bull

A 62 year old Grafton man had died after being charged at by a bull in Tamworth overnight.

Emergency services were called to an event centre on Goonoo Goonoo Road in Tamworth, about 9:10pm on Saturday night, following report that the man was critically injured at the rodeo/campdraft.

Tributes have been flowing for Bruce Edward Green following the news of his passing.

Mr Green was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital where he died.

Officers from Oxley Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the 62 year old man was from Grafton.

Mr Green was the president of the Lawrence Rodeo Committee. He had been part of the committee since it was established in 1982.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.