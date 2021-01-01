GRAFTON: Two Arrested After Threatening & Abusing Police at House Fire

Two people have been arrested after police and emergency services were allegedly abused while responding to a house fire in the Clarence.

About 3:50am, occupants of a home on Angophora Way at South Grafton, awoke to find smoke filling the residence.

Police have been told the 26 year old man and a 28 year old woman passed their 2 year old son out a window to a bystander, along with personal possessions, before self-evacuating.

Shortly after, emergency services arrived at the scene.

The occupants were taken to Grafton Base Hospital suffering from shock and smoke inhalation.

As officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attempted to evacuate neighbouring houses, they were allegedly repeatedly threatened and abused by a several people.

NSW Fire and Rescue attempts to extinguish the fire were also hampered.

A 20 year old man and 16 year old boy, known to each other, were arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with wilfully obstruct officer in execution of duty, and assault officer in execution of duty.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday 25 January 2021.

The teen was charged with hinder/obstruct member of fire brigade in execution of function, possess prohibited drug, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, and use offensive language in/near public place/school.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Grafton Children’s Court on Friday 12 February 2021.

A crime scene has been established at the house and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire are continuing.