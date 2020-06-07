Graham Annesley Makes Surprising Admission On Whether The Bunker Should Rule On Forward Passes After Controversial Call

- NRL NewsGraham Annesley Makes Surprising Admission On Whether The Bunker Should Rule On Forward Passes After Controversial Call
NRL Head Of Football Graham Annesley has revealed his stance on whether the Bunker should rule on forward passes.
Annesley as told Triple M he is "opened minded" to the idea, following the controversial call that ultimately decided the Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles clash on Saturday night.
However, Triple M's Gorden Tallis shared his opinion on the controversial call saying clubs need to deal with the decision and move on; hear the full chat below