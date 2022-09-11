Graham Blasts FitzSimons' Concussion Grilling

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham has hit out at former Wallaby turned journalist Peter FitzSimons for his comments at the launch of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Graham and FitzSimons met face-to-face for this time earlier this week despite the pair having had issues in the media over concussions in sport.

After being grilled by FitzSimons at the concussion event, which made headlines once again, Graham responded fiercely on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

"We've never met [before the event] and I've gone in for a handshake and he's gone and given me a big hug... pretty much straight away, he's turned and he's asking questions of me and how we had a prior disagreement," Graham said on Triple M.

"He wanted a simple yes or no a very complex [discussion]... He wouldn't accept my answers and he kept repeating the same questions over and over again. Unfortunately, he took the focus off what should've been a good night to promote awareness for the foundation."

