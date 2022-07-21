Graham Rips Griffin Speculation

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham has shut down rumours Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is under pressure to keep his job.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, who appears regularly on Triple M NRL, reported on Sunday that several players aren't seeing eye-to-eye with Griffin.

Chammas' report also claimed that Griffin's future would come under the microscope at the club's next board meeting, with St George Illawarra now out of the top eight following a 28-point loss to the Roosters on Saturday.

"There was always going to be a board meeting. What club in the position the Dragons are in, would contemplate saving the coach?" Graham told Triple M. "They're two points out of the top eight."

