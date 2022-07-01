Graham's Warning To NRL Amid Head Knock Crisis

'We Need To Be Careful'

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham says the conversation must change with players affected by concussion following Luke Keary's latest head knock.

Keary, who's battled head knocks for much of his career, will remain on the sidelines as symptoms linger following a concussion suffered in Round 14 against the Storm.

With Keary set to make the decision himself on when he feels ready to return, Graham, who was also no stranger to head knocks in his career, lauded the Roosters playmaker and explained why players shouldn't be pressured into following a recovery timeline.

"We need to be really careful how we talk about this," Graham told Triple M.

1 July 2022

