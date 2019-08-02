Grand Central Community Book Drive Through The Month of August

Grand Central are holding a Community Book Drive for the month of August.

Grand Central Marketing Executive Julie Thompson said the centre was stocking up on reading material for their Community Book Swap area on Level 1 across from The Athlete’s Foot.

“People are increasingly using our Community Book Swap, so we thought we’d encourage customers to share their much loved favourite books with others to read, borrow and swap,” she said.

“Simply bring in a bag of books, new or second-hand – but in good condition – to our Customer Service team and you’ll receive a $10 Grand Central Gift Card.”

Ms Thompson said the centre was looking for books such as fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, young adult, art, photography, biography, cooking and more.

“If you have some books at home that you’re happy to donate, we’d love you to pop them down to Grand Central.”

Gift cards will be available while stocks last, there is one gift card per person.

For all the details, visit Grand Central Community Book Swap

