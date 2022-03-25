Grandmother Arrested On Fourth Day Of Port Botany Protests

Police arrested two Blockade Australia protestors on fourth consecutive day of climate revolts.

The second protestor arrest on Friday was an elderly woman who apparently climbed on top of a freight train in Marrickville about 10:45am to allegedly disrupt the railway network leading to Port Botany.

The woman, who said she was in her 60s, live streamed her interaction with a rail worker who tried to coax her down from the train.

“Do you know how dangerous what you did there is, 35 km an hour I can come through that road. Absolutely insane,” the rail worker said in the video to the woman.

“I’m here for a reason. I’ve got grandkids, mate,” the woman responds.

The live stream came to its fateful end when a second rail worker climbed on top of the train and confiscated the woman's phone.

Blockade Australia wrote online about the grandmother’s plight:

“Sharon is taking action at the place where the systemic corruption started and from which a perverse attitude of domination spread,” Blockade Australia wrote online.

“The action necessary to abate this crisis will never come from a system set up to exploit people and land, it is necessary to disrupt the functioning of business as usual to take power away from those who prioritise profit over life.”

Soon after the live stream, police arrested the woman with the help of Police Rescue.

Earlier on Friday, another Blockade Australia protestor was arrested after a woman suspended herself from a bipod structure on a freight line about 7am in Tempe.

The protester, who identified herself as Emma shared her actions with her Facebook followers, until police arrived.

Police rescue, local officers and water police bought the protestor back down to the ground and arrested her.

