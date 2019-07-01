Grandstand Fire At Newcastle's No 1. Sportsground

It was a close call at Newcastle's Number One Sportsground last night, with firefighters managing to stop the grandstand from going up in flames.

If it weren't for a passerby in their car things could've been much worse for the historic site.

They noticed a number of seats had been set alight at around 9:30pm and quickly called Triple-000.

Luckily Newcastle Fire Station is just around the corner, meaning crews took little time to quickly contain the situation.

Meantime, firefighters were also kept busy at Belmont.

It took them several hours to tackle a house fire on the corner of Walter Street and Brooks Parade, which broke out just after 12:30am.

The derelict home was completely destroyed, with the roof partially collapsing.

It's believed squatters may have been living there.