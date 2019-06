Granger Smith and his wife Amber have taken to social media in an emotional video following the death of their 3-year-old son River on June 6.

“I’m still going to do music; in fact, I’m going to go back on tour next week and I’m going to bring them with me,” the singer says in a video posted to the family's YouTube account on Wednesday (June 19).

The couple have two other children; a 7-year-old daughter named London and a 5-year-old son, Lincoln.