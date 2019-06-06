Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son Dies Following Tragic Accident

Facebook

Sad news as we learn of the death of Granger Smith’s youngest child, 3-year-old River has passed away following a tragic accident.

On Thursday (June 6), the singer shared that there was a tragic accident and that despite doctor's best efforts, he and his wife Amber said goodbye this week.

Granger— best know for songs like “If the Boot Fits” and “Backroad Song” and for his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. — didn’t share the nature of the accident or any details about when it happened simply posting the following:

“I have to deliver unthinkable news - we’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith.” His full statement is as follows:

Granger and Amber also have a daughter, London aged 7, and a son named Lincoln, age 5.

He was due to perform at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday night (June 6), but has cancelled his appearance at CMA Fest.

