Granger Smith’s Young Son Gives Life to Two

Tragically, on June 6, Granger and Amber Smith lost their 3-year-old son River in a drowning accident at the family home.

The couple were told by doctors that there would be zero chance of the little boy recovering brain function, upon hearing this news, they made the decision to donate River’s organs.

Amber turned to Instagram on Saturday (July 13) to share more about the couple's decision to donate their late son River's organs, revealing that his donation gave life to two people.

"I thought, how can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others?" she writes. "His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something. There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives."

It required a period of several days to search for viable recipients. The couple later received a letter informing them that River's organs had given life to a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

“We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults," she writes. "I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love. I’m so proud to be River’s mama and I’m so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible 3 years. I pray these 2 recipients live healthy, joy filled, full throttle lives just like Riv. It was one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions we’ve ever made."

Rest in Peace little guy.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!