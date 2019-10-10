Grant Birchall Has Signed With Brisbane

Free agent Grant Birchall has signed with Brisbane after 14 seasons — and four flags — with Hawthorn.

Birchall was offered a rookie contract by the Hawks but chose to move north like Luke Hodge before him.

Brisbane has given Birchall a one year deal with an option for more.

The 31-year-old has managed just eight games over the last three season due to a degenerative knee condition and a hamstring injury.

Hawthorn have been awarded no compensation for Birchall.

