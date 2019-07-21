Grant Birchall Is Out Of Today's Game

Hawthorn veteran Grant Birchall is a late out for today's clash with Geelong, citing soreness after returning from a long lay off.

Birchall recently returned to AFL footy after a 740-day break due to injury, but will be replaced in today's team by tagger Daniel Howe.

Hawthorn GM of football, Graham Wright today said “Birch pulled up sore following the game with a bit of delayed onset muscle soreness.

“We want to be sure he is 100 per cent right before playing again, so we decided not to take the risk.”

Geelong will go in as named.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!