Grant Council Financial Support For Tourism And Hospitality

As part of its ongoing Care Packages, The District Council of Grant is supporting Tourism and Hospitality Businesses to recover from the effects of COVID-19 by implementing a new grant funding opportunity.



2020 has had a drastic impact on Tourism and Hospitality businesses with many operators were forced to close or radically change the way they operated. Many businesses were decimated by Covid-19 through what would usually be busy tourisms seasons such as Easter and School Holidays. With easing of restrictions, operations are gradually returning back to a new normal, however the sector still has a number of issues to overcome before it can rebound from the effects of COVID-19.



In response to this the District Council of Grant has established a Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Grant to support businesses in the district to adapt, recover and innovate. Eligible businesses can apply for a grant of up to $5,000 which will be awarded on a ‘dollar for dollar’ basis with the grant funding up to 50% of the project costs. The purpose of the grant is to enhance the customer experience and provide opportunities and assistance for business development in the industry. The funding may be used for things such as purchasing new equipment, minor capital improvements, training and skills development, developing new experiences, marketing etc.



Applications open Monday 28 September 2020 and close 30 October 2020.



For further information please visit https://yoursaydcg.com.au/ where you can access the full terms and conditions via the guidelines document and application form. Alternatively these are available from Council’s Mount Gambier office or the Port MacDonnell Community Complex.