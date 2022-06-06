Grant O'Brien From The AFL Tasmania Task Force Reports How Close Tassie Is To Its First Team

Grant O'Brien of the AFL Tasmania Task Force has revealed where the push for Tassie's first team in the AFL is.

O'Brien joined Triple M Breakfast with Woody & Tubes this morning to share the latest. He said they are "taking every step very carefully." Especially around the financials, which was the traditional barrier to entry, but which he feels are fixed now.

"Tassie deserves its own team. Seeing kids, girls and boys, playing footy at the highest level will engage the state in football and encourage people to play the game and watch the game."

How close is the decades-long dream to coming to fruition? Listen here:

