Grant Thomas Says He’s Cleared The Air With Whispers In The Sky Umpire Matthew Head

Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas says that he’s cleared the air with Matthew Head, the umpire involved in the infamous 2005 Whispers In The Sky controversy.

LISTEN HERE:

Thomas had criticised the umpires in the lead up to the game against Fremantle at Subiaco, which the Saints lost by just five points with some controversial decisions going Fremantle’s way.

After the match, journalist Tony Jones alleged that Head had said ‘“Now I know what a victory feels like” to him on a plane back to Melbourne.

But Thomas said there’s no hard feelings, and that they’ve since “agreed to disagree” about the incident.

Thomas was part of a deep Hot Breakfast investigation of the incident that involved Matthew Head also calling in and admitting that he'd made some umpiring errors.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INVESTIGATION HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to keep you entertained in those long days and nights in isolation.