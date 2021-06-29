Grants Of Up To $10,000 On Offer For NSW Businesses Impacted By Lockdown

It was revealed on Tuesday that grants of up to $10,000 would be made available in July for the thousands of businesses impacted by the lockdown in New South Wales.

Small businesses and businesses operating within the Tourism, Accommodation and Hospitality sectors would be eligible for the full amount if they had an annual turnover greater than $75,000 and suffered a 70% decline in business, $7,000 if they suffered a 50% decline and $5,000 for a 30% decline.

Treasurer, Dominic Perrottet, said the grant would apply to businesses who showed an impact over the minimum of a two-week period.

“The funds will be available from July 19th. [Businesses] will need to provide evidence through an accountant in relation to the decline in turnover. This will provide rapid relief to support businesses to recover through this difficult time.”

All further information about the grants will be available through the Service NSW website

