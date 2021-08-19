Grave Fears Delta Cases Could Hit 2200 A Day In NSW If Rules Continue To Be Flouted

NSW have reported a new daily record of 681 new covid cases and one death, with close to 4000 mystery cases behind the current surge racing through the state like wildfire.

It’s been reported that health authorities are concerned at the speed of the increase in daily numbers, with an outlook of numbers as high as 2200 cases a day if the curve is not dramatically redirected down.

The NSW Police Minister David Elliot told Sky News there is always more fuel in the tank and suggests people are not doing the right thing.

"I can't see any way around not ensuring that there is a bigger stick for people to have to face in the event they don't comply"

Of Wednesday's reported cases around 550 are young people and workers in western and south-west Sydney.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said movement between households continues to be the biggest factors in transmission.

“Stay at home. Don’t break the rules, everybody knows what they mean. Just a small number of people are choosing to ignore what the rules are.” - NSW Premier

The main areas of concern currently include Merrylands, Guildford, Auburn, Greenacre, Yagoona, St Marys and Strathfield.

Ms Berejiklian also announced an extended lockdown for regional NSW.

“I want to announce, and the deputy premier will reinforce this, that given the outbreak in western New South Wales and a few cases elsewhere throughout the regions, the lockdown in regional New South Wales will align with the rest of New South Wales until at least August 28. All NSW until at least August 28”

Meantime, the state government’s goal to immunise more than half a million residents in two and a half weeks has seen small clinics close to allow health workers from each LGA boost the rollout.

But Labor health spokesman Ryan Park has called the move counter-intuitive to finding a solution to the worsening Delta outbreak.

As of Thursday, there are 462 cases hospitalised, including 77 people in intensive care, with twenty-five requiring ventilations.

