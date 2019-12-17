Great Ball Control: The Latest Accidental Penis-On-Live-TV Comes Courtesy Of American Football

It's not often that we see a penis accidentally scrawled across a television screen by a hapless presenter but when we do, it's always worth the wait.

This time, it was NFL pundit Booger McFarland caught in the crosshairs of live TV when his analysis of the Indianapolis Colts' defence went, uh, balls up.

McFarland, a former Colts' defensive lineman, was trying to demonstrate how far apart two Colts players were in the field, drawing a circle around each.

"We're going to have a split safety look," he explained. "Which means you've got the entire middle of the field open.

"They do a really nice job of allowing the tight end to sit here - he attracts the backer - and now you've got all the field open, and that's an easy touchdown."

McFarland then, quite naturally, drew another, larger, circle around the empty space between the two players and before he knew it, he had committed a neon yellow penis to the screen.

Because the internet is about six years old, there's already a gif of the magic moment; check it out.

Luckily for McFarland, Monday night's game had a far more legendary moment that will surely overshadow his Mr Squiggle moment, with quarterback Drew Brees smashing the league's record for total touchdown passes thrown.

The 40-year-old broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 touchdown passes and is now two ahead of New England's Tom Brady.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.