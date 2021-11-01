Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef, Warren Entsch won’t attend the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The member for Leichhardt was expected to highlight our commitment to protecting the reef at COP-26 but failed to commit to attending.

Great Barrier Reef envoy pulls out of Climate Summit

Mr. Entsch has now confirmed he opted out of the summit after the uncertainty around being able to return home.

He said that Australia was committed to protecting the reef and was positively contributing to it.

“We all need to get the message out there, that we can’t just keep bashing up Australia and saying “right, you guys are responsible for the death of the reefs around the world.” We contribute as every country does, but we also positively contribute to their ongoing health.”

Both the Liberal and National parties recently agreed on a net-zero target by 2050.

