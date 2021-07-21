5 – 8 August 2021

The Great Barrier Reef Festival is just getting bigger and better every year and this year will be no exception – with its 21st birthday in 2021 we have reason for a BIG celebration, don’t forget to SAVE THE DATE and join us!

The heart of the festival is located in the vibrant coastal town of Airlie Beach, it is a celebration of the Whitsundays’ lifestyle and the communities at the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. The festival spreads over four days annually over the first weekend in August and is a combination of family fun, community events, live music, food, fireworks and is one of the biggest parties in the north.

As a community and tourism event local business and citizen support is what makes this festival happen, if you or your business would like to donate or sponsor an event please contact us to get involved.

The festival is not only about fun but education around the environment and our beloved Great Barrier Reef. The Family Fun Day, which focuses on the younger kids is a great combination of both with circus performers, face painting, and games (with awesome prizes) while including this focus within the fun aspects.

The Rotary Street Parade is one of the most popular events, with spectators lining the streets to watch the colourful floats built by businesses, community groups and schools. Visitors and locals enjoy the atmosphere and Whitsunday hospitality in the overflowing main street.

The Great Barrier Reef Festival is an event not to be missed, with other activities over the four-day period including a pop up bar on the foreshore, carnival rides, market and food stalls and environmental workshops. There is something for everyone and endless opportunities to be a part of something great!

Keep checking the website https://www.greatbarrierreeffestival.com.au/ for updates with events and information.