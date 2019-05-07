One that should be on your bucket list

Imagine playing one of your favourite sports, with team mates and lifelong friends, with the picturesque Great Barrier Reef to one side and the World’s oldest heritage listed rainforest, The Daintree just down the road.

If this sounds like something you want to tick off your bucket list, register now for the 2019 Great Barrier Reef Masters Games.

Cairns is once again set to host one of the biggest events of the year, with 22 sports registered, with everything from archery to beach volleyball and even try your hand at rugby league against our very own Mayor.

The games were first held in the tropics in 2013 and have now grown biennial to include thousands of people from across Australia taking part in sports they still love to play. More than 2000 athletes are expected to attend the event from the 23rd to the 26th of May.

Sports Include:

Archery

Athletics

Baseball

Basketball

Beach volleyball

Cricket

Cycling

Dragon boat paddling

Football

Golf

Hockey

Judo

Lawn bowls

Netball

Powerlifting

Rugby league

Softball

Swimming

Table tennis

Target pistol shooting

Tennis

Trail and road running

Breakfast announcer Elliott Lovejoy decided he’d try four of the sports on offer against some of our most seasoned professionals. We think you can give him a run for his money!

Hockey -

Table Tennis -

Basketball -

Powerlifting -

Registrations close 9th of May, so why not come and join in all the fun!

https://www.gbrmg.com.au/