Great Eastern Highway Duplication Update - November 1
Changes soon
Main Roads WA
After this weekend there will be some changes to Great Eastern Highway as part of the duplication project underway.
Ainslee McAlinden has the details here:
- Anzac Drive remains closed, Craig Road and Hunter Street will remain closed for another week, detours are in place so follow the signs
- From Wednesday (Nov 6) access ramps will begin to be constructed from the new works to businesses on the south side, so traffic on the old road will be reduced to one lane with STOP/SLOW traffic control and reduced speed
- Thursday afternoon (Nov 7) Craig and Hunter intersections will reopen and all traffic will be switched to the new section of the road between West Kal Road and Atbara Street
- Friday 9 (Nov 8) will see the closure of the northern side of Atbara St until about mid December.
- Traffic control in place, reduced speed, exercise caution
- Updates can be found on the project page, mainroads.wa.gov.au/home and zoom the map to Kalgoorlie-Boulder, click on the project and the link to the project page will pop up in the banner on the left.