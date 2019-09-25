Great Funding News For Townsville Biking Enthusiasts

If you are a mountain biker – exciting news for you today!

The Townsville Rockwheelers Mountain Bike Club tracks will be repaired, after the February Monsoon.

The Mount Stuart tracks are having $197,670 facelift, thanks to all levels of government working together. The grant was funded by the $20 million Community and Recreational Assets Program.

“This is the kind of project that really gives the community a boost,” Federal Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said.

Member for Herbert, Phillip Thompson said sporting groups have been hit particularly hard by the February monsoon.

“We live in a very active community, so it will be great to see mountain bikes whizzing down Mount Stuart again soon,” Mr Thompson said.

And we couldn’t agree more!!